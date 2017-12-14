WINTER STORM AFTERMATH: SNOWFALL TOTALS | TRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKERSCHOOL CLOSINGS

(WWJ) – There could be a development in the long-cold case of three Michigan boys, who disappeared 7 years ago.

Reports say an investigation is underway to determine whether or not the remains of three children found buried in Montana could be that of the Skelton brothers, from Morenci.

Police in Missoula told the local news they’ve been in touch with Michigan State Police who inquired Thursday morning about the case of children’s remains found — but no connection has yet been confirmed.

KECI-TV in Montana reports a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in a shed behind a Missoula home in September.  Although it’s unclear when the children died, testing determined the ages to be around 2-4 years old, 5-8 years old and 6-10 years old, according to Missoula police.

That would just about fit the ages of the Skelton brothers, when they went missing in November of 2010.

KECI reported Michigan State Police are in contact with the lead investigator on the Missoula case.

WWJ is working to get more information from MSP.

Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton were 9, 7 and 5 years old when they last were seen the day after Thanksgiving in 2010.

When the boys were reported missing, they were in the care of their father, John Skelton, who later pleaded no contest to three counts of unlawful imprisonment in September 2011. He claimed he gave the boys to unknown individuals in an effort to keep the children out of harm’s way. Claims that the mother was abusing the boys were not true, according to Tanya Skelton, who says she is heartbroken her boys were never found.

John Skelton is currently serving 10-15 years at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.

 

