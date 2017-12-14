DETROIT (AP) – Ford Motor Co. plans to move its autonomous and electric vehicle business and strategy teams to Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood.
The Dearborn-based automaker says Thursday that operations in a 45,000-square-foot former factory should be up and running early next year and “enable Ford teams to immerse themselves in urban mobility challenges and solutions.”
The building is known as The Factory and was constructed in 1907. More than 220 employees will work there. It sits on Michigan Avenue across from the old Tiger Stadium site. Corktown is just west of downtown.
Ford says the move will bring together teams creating new business models into a “resurgent, diverse neighborhood with industrial roots.”
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)