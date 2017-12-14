CANTON TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say the man accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on, wrong-way collision that killed two people, is a city council member in Oakland County.

State Police say Wolverine Lake City Councilman Mike Stack was at the wheel of the SUV that was traveling the wrong way on I-275 and slammed into a sedan near Michigan Avenue in Canton Township Tuesday morning. According to police, Stack was driving with an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

The victims are identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Pare of Wayne and 32-year-old Shannon McIntyre of Woodhaven. The couple was engaged to be married, according to reports.

Stack, 59, has been released from police custody with results of his blood alcohol level still pending. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police say it could take two to six weeks to get blood and autopsy results back from the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office. When the investigation is complete, the report will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office which will decide if charges will be filed.