By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

In what’s likely a relief to some Tigers fans, there will be no reunion with Fernando Rodney.

Despite the mutual interest between the team and the veteran closer, Rodney signed with the Twins on Thursday, per Craig Mish.

The deal is worth $4.5 million over one year, with $1.5 million in incentives. It also includes a 2019 option with the same terms, per Rhett Bollinger.

That was likely too steep a price for the Tigers, who are in the process of paring down payroll. Rodney made $2.75 million with the Diamondbacks last season, but boosted his value by racking up 39 saves in 45 chances, the third most in the National League.

Rodney, 41, spent the first eight years of his career in Detroit. He was a key cog in the Tigers’ 2006 bullpen that finished second in the American League in ERA. The bullpen hasn’t posted a top-five ERA in the AL since.

Last year, the Tigers were the only team in baseball whose bullpen finished with a negative WAR.

Shane Greene will likely be Detroit’s closer in 2018. He took over for Justin Wilson after Wilson was dealt to the Cubs at the trade deadline, and converted nine of 10 saves opportunities down the stretch.