PONTIAC (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after a 90-year-old driver was killed in a crash in Pontiac.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday along Walton Boulevard near Highwood Boulevard, between Joslyn and Baldwin avenues.
According to police, a 90-year-old Pontiac resident was driving westbound on Walton when their 2002 Mazda Protege drove over the center line and struck a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
Police say the elderly driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. They were transported to McLaren Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The driver of the minivan, a 53-year-old Pontiac resident, was also transported to the hospital with injuries. Their front seat passenger was not injured.
Police say alcohol is not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.