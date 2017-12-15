CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
PONTIAC (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after a 90-year-old driver was killed in a crash in Pontiac.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday along Walton Boulevard near Highwood Boulevard, between Joslyn and Baldwin avenues.

According to police, a 90-year-old Pontiac resident was driving westbound on Walton when their 2002 Mazda Protege drove over the center line and struck a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

Police say the elderly driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. They were transported to McLaren Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the minivan, a 53-year-old Pontiac resident, was also transported to the hospital with injuries. Their front seat passenger was not injured.

Police say alcohol is not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

