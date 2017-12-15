WINTER STORM AFTERMATH: SNOWFALL TOTALS | TRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKERSCHOOL CLOSINGS
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

DETROIT (AP) – Rapper Eminem is hosting a weekend pop-up event in Detroit featuring “mom’s spaghetti.”

The menu is a nod to lyrics of his hit “Lose Yourself,” and his 2002 movie “8 Mile” set in Detroit.

The pop-event is at the Shelter basement club and starts on Friday, the same day his new album “Revival” is expected to be released.

Last month, the rapper released a freestyle rap that took aim at President Donald Trump. Eminem focused on Trump’s campaign against NFL national anthem protests and derided the Republican president.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

