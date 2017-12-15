Father In Custody After 8-Month-Old Dies From Head Fractures

Dominique Hardy is being held in connection with the death of an 8-month-old.
(WWJ) The father of an 8-month-old baby is in Detroit police custody after the infant was found dead after reportedly suffering multiple head fractures at a home on Laing Street.
The father, Dominique Hardy, is in custody and is being held on child abuse charges.
He reportedly told police that he laid the baby on a bed and walked out of the room.
Hardy allegedly told police he heard a loud noise and walked back in to find the infant on the floor.