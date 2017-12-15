Stephen Henderson (left) at a roundtable discussion. (credit: WWJ)

(WWJ) The newspaper that demands transparency from all others fired Stephen Henderson — one of its top editors — on Friday, as part of a sexual misconduct investigation.

And it is not detailing the basis for firing the man who served as one of their public faces for more than a decade.

Henderson, managing director of opinion and commentary, was terminated Friday, per an announcement on freep.com. The firing was attributed to an investigation that “uncovered examples of inappropriate behavior by Henderson with female colleagues dating back several years.”

“This is a devastatingly sad day for us at the Free Press. Stephen is a magnificent journalist and a treasured colleague who has done so much for Detroit,” said Bhatia.

Bhatia said there would be no details given or further comment from the Free Press “out of respect for the privacy of the women involved and Stephen …”

Earlier this month, Detroit minister W.J. Rideout III named Henderson and two other members of the local media as men of power in the local media who had sexually harassed women. The Free Press immediately launched an investigation based on his accusation.

Gannett, owner of the Free Press, released this statement: “Effective today, Stephen Henderson will no longer be employed by the Detroit Free Press. The decision was made after an internal investigation was conducted which uncovered credible allegations that Mr. Henderson’s behavior has been inconsistent with company values and standards.”

Henderson won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2014. He worked at the Free Press since 2007.