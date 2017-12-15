DETROIT (WWJ) – A confirmed case of Hepatitis A at the Jet’s Pizza on East Seven Mile Road and Hayes. An employee there has been diagnosed with the virus. The Wayne County Department of Health is urging anyone who ate food from this location between November 30 and December 11 — to consult their doctor and get the Hepatitis A vaccine if they have not been vaccinated.

Outbreaks of Hepatitis A in Michigan have increased over the past year and a half. The state health department says they haven’t identified a common source of infection.

To reduce the risk of hepatitis A:

• Get the hepatitis A vaccine.

• Wash hands frequently, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing and eating food. Rub hands vigorously with soap and warm running water for at least 20 seconds.

• Clean and disinfect all surface areas, especially while someone in the household or workplace has symptoms. Particular care needs to be taken with areas such as toilets, sinks, trash, door knobs, and faucet handles.

• Do not prepare food if you have symptoms and refrain from food prep for at least three days after symptoms have ended.

• Exclude ill food service workers from the establishment immediately until clearance from OCHD is received.

The hepatitis A vaccine is available through some healthcare providers and many pharmacies. Call ahead to ensure your provider or pharmacy has the vaccine available. For those who live in Wayne County and do not have insurance coverage, Hepatitis A vaccine is available at the Wayne County Health Department Clinic located at 33030 Van Born Road in Wayne, Michigan. Macomb and Oakland County residents who are uninsured could call their local health department.

Vaccination is especially recommended for the following at–risk individuals: