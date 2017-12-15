DETROIT (WWJ) – A litter of puppies are dead after a fire in an eastside Detroit church.
An 11-year-old awoke to smoke in the rectory of the church early Thursday morning, where the family lives. The child woke up a 17-year-old sibling, who was also home at the time. The two children, as well as at least two adult dogs, were able to escape the blaze at the church the pair’s mother had recently bought.
Eight Great Dane puppies were killed in the fire.
Their mother, Angela Wilson, was out of town for surgery at the time. Wilson says she thinks the fire started when a baseboard heater caught the curtains near where the less-than-two-months-old puppies were kept.