(WWJ) The weather is tough, with waves of snow and highs in the frigid teens — but whoever’s behind the wheel of this car is tougher than anything Mother Nature has to offer.
He’s stone cold, with nerves of steel — ice covered steel.
Someone from Truckrazy Kustoms, an automotive customazition shop in Detroit, shot this video of a low rider riding on three wheels on a local freeway and uploaded it to You Tube.
One You Tube commentator called this driver “the hero America needs.”
Another summed it up this way:
“Gawd, I love Detroit.”