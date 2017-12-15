WINTER STORM AFTERMATH: SNOWFALL TOTALS | TRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKERSCHOOL CLOSINGS

(WWJ) The weather is tough, with waves of snow and highs in the frigid teens — but whoever’s behind the wheel of this car is tougher than anything Mother Nature has to offer.

He’s stone cold, with nerves of steel — ice covered steel.

Someone from Truckrazy Kustoms, an automotive customazition shop in Detroit, shot this video of a low rider riding on three wheels on a local freeway and uploaded it to You Tube.

One You Tube commentator called this driver “the hero America needs.”

Another summed it up this way:

“Gawd, I love Detroit.”

 

 

