TAYLOR (WWJ) — Actor Mark Wahlberg was in the Mitten State today at the Meijer stores in Taylor and Royal Oak to highlight a new partnership between Meijer and Wahlburgers.

Wahlberg spent time at two different Meijer locations in metro Detroit on Friday, with tons of fans coming out to see the famous actor. He was here to speak about a new partnership between Meijer and Wahlburgers — the hamburger chain ran by him and his family.

Walberg, who took time to sign autographs and greet fans, spoke with WWJ Newsradio 950 about why he enjoys the Detroit area and how it led to this partnership with Meijer.

Mark Wahlberg, a.k.a. Mr Humble, strolls through gaggle of fans before announcement at Meijer store in Taylor that the Michigan-based retailer isl now selling his food suplement line; Some stores will also get Wahlburger restaurants on outlots. (Vid 2) @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/UTRYMcKWr3 — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) December 15, 2017

“It’s a great sports town, people whether your team is winning or losing they are there to support you,” Wahlberg said. “Pick you up when you’re down, give you a boost when you need one. It just reminds me a lot of home where I grew up. There’s a lot of similarities between Boston and Detroit.

The first Meijer-Wahlburgers developed sites will roll out in Michigan and Ohio. The burger chain will also open locations outside existing and future Meijer stores.

A partnership between Meijer and Wahlberg’s food supplement line, Performance Nutritional International, was also announced while he was in town.

For most the partnership news was overshadowed by simply Wahlberg’s appearance. Some ladies that were at the Meijer in Taylor said they were there only to see Wahlberg. Another fan of Wahlberg said he came with his dad to see his role model.

“He signed the movie,” Tyler of Trenton said. “It was pretty cool. I love acting, I want to be an actor when I grow up and meet a bunch of actors.”