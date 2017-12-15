WINTER STORM AFTERMATH: SNOWFALL TOTALS | TRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKERSCHOOL CLOSINGS
MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 25: Actor Mark Wahlberg is seen on the set of 'Despierta America' to promote the movie 'Daddy's Home 2' at Univision Studios at Univision Studios on October 25, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

TAYLOR (WWJ) – If you’ve ever dreamed of meeting Mark Wahlberg, here’s your chance.

The actor is making appearances Friday at Meijer stores in Taylor and Royal Oak to promote his Wahlburgers restaurant chain.

Wahlberg will be at the Taylor Meijer, 14640 Pardee, at 9 a.m. and at the Royal Oak Meijer, 5150 Coolidge Highway at 11 a.m.

Wahlberg recently announced that he’s teaming up with Meijer to put the burger restaurant near select stores in Michigan and Ohio. Officials say the restaurants will be in the lots near the stores, but not actually inside Meijer. Other Meijer stores will get Walburgers food trucks.

 

