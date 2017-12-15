CANTON TWP. (WWJ) – Police say a state trooper was struck while in his vehicle on I-275.
The accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Friday on northbound I-275 at Palmer Road in Canton Township, just north of Michigan Avenue.
Lt. Mike Shaw says the trooper, who was investigating another crash scene, was not injured in the collision.
The driver who struck the patrol car stopped at the scene and was questioned.
The accident happened near the same area where a couple was killed early this week by a suspected drunk driver who was going southbound in the northbound lanes. The driver has been identified as a city councilman in Oakland County.