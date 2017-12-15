NFL, Carolina Panthers, Jerry Richardson
Filed Under:Carolina Panthers, Jerry Richardson, nfl
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson walks on the field before Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

By Steve Reed, AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers say they have launched an internal investigation into workplace misconduct allegations against founder and owner Jerry Richardson.

The team said Friday former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles is overseeing the investigation by a Los Angeles-based law firm.

Team spokesman Steven Drummond said in a release that “The Carolina Panthers and Mr. Richardson take these allegations very seriously and are fully committed to a full investigation and taking appropriate steps to address and remediate any misconduct.”

Drummond told The Associated Press the team couldn’t comment publicly on the specifics of the allegations because it is under review.

The 81-year-old Richardson brought NFL football to the Carolinas in 1993.

