DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are looking for a pair of suspects who robbed a dollar store on Detroit’s east side last week.
Police say the two men are wanted for larceny after they stole numerous items off the shelves of a Family Dollar located in the 12400 block of Conant Street on Dec. 6 around 8:25 a.m. The two suspects simply walked in the front door and went down one of the store’s aisles. They grabbed multiple items from the shelves and then walked back out the front door.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
It is unknown how many items were stolen, and the monetary value of the items stolen.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detroit Police’s Seventh Precinct Investigation Unit at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.