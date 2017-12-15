DETROIT (WWJ) – Are you heading to the mall this weekend to get that picture perfect photo of your child with Santa?

You might want to do a bit of pre-planning so you’ll get a smile — instead of screaming and tears.

The first step is easy: If your child can talk, ask ahead of time if they want to see Santa in person.

“This is meant to be a fun and enjoyable activity for the whole family,” Psychologist Kate Eshleman told WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites. “And if the child appears reluctant, encouraging the child to give it a try — it’s always important to try things we’re a little bit afraid of — but if they’re really hesitant or don’t want to do it, then forcing them is not going to help.”

Remember, Santa is a stranger to your child… not to mention he usually has candy, too. It’s easy to see how confusion in a child’s eye can quickly turn into something frightening.

To prepare you child, Eshleman says it helps to look at pictures of Santa, especially if you know the one they’ll be seeing. And talk with your child about the type of conversation they’ll have with Santa.

But if your child freaks out during that face to face encounter, stay calm and reassure them. And if they’re still scared, just move on — there’s always next year.