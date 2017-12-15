WINTER STORM AFTERMATH: SNOWFALL TOTALS | TRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKERSCHOOL CLOSINGS

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Police in Oakland County are searching for a 15-year-old Wixom boy who ran away from the Children’s Village youth detention center.

Staff members at the facility, located along Telegraph Road in Pontiac, contacted police around 7 p.m. Thursday after an alarm had been set off in the control room, indicating an exterior door had been opened.

When staff checked the area, they observed footprints in the snow heading eastbound. The staff then conducted a head count and determined  the identity of the teen who fled the facility.

Deputies responded to the scene and checked the area, but were unable to locate the truant teen.

The boy, whose name was not released, has since been entered into the LEIN police system as being truant from Children’s Village.

