NOVI (WWJ) – Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a house fire in Novi that killed two people.
Fire crews got the call around 8 a.m. Friday about a fire at a home on Endwell near 13 Mile but by the time they arrived on the scene, the home was engulfed with flames shooting out the windows and doors. It was too late to save the two residents inside, who died in the fire.
Identities of the victims have not yet been released.
A cause of the fire remains under investigation.
