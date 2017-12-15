ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Police at the University of Michigan are investigating a break-in after students woke up in the middle of the night to find a strange man inside their apartment.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the Northwood IV Community Apartments on McIntyre Street, near Plymouth Road.
According to police, residents awoke to find an unknown male wearing dark clothing in their apartment. The man fled when he realized he was caught.
Police say the man likely entered the apartment through an unsecured sliding patio door.
Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police at 734-763-1131, or the confidential tip line at 1-800-863-1355.