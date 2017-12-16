DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Mark your calendars — it’s almost time for baseball in Detroit.

Individual game tickets for the 2018 Detroit Tigers season will go on sale Saturday, January 27 beginning at 9 a.m. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office on Witherell Street, online at tigers.com, or by calling 866-66-TIGER (84437).

This season, the Tigers will host a summer of celebrations that will showcase the franchise’s rich history and tradition, including a schedule featuring special events honoring the tradition of Detroit Tigers baseball. Comerica Park offers unique opportunities for fans to engage with the club’s storied history and past champions. Celebrate these milestones by joining the Tigers for two number retirement ceremonies and the 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Championship.

Tigers greats Alan Trammell and Jack Morris are headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Fans can lock in their seats for both number retirement ceremonies with the Trammell and Morris Celebration Four-Pack, on sale Monday, December 18 at 9 a.m. This exclusive ticket package includes four games, highlighted by Jack Morris’s ‘47’ being retired on August 12 vs. Minnesota Twins and Alan Trammell’s number ‘3’ to be retired on August 26 vs. Chicago White Sox. Starting at just $76, all fans who purchase this ticket package will receive exclusive replica Hall of Fame plaques of each Hall of Famer. For more information visit tigers.com/HOF.

This summer the Detroit Tigers will honor a significant milestone in club history with the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Championship, September 7-9. The Tigers will pay tribute to the 1968 World Series team with a special pregame on-field ceremony on Saturday, September 8, when the club faces the St. Louis Cardinals, the Tigers opponent in that historic seven-game World Series.

Back by popular demand, the Tigers will feature their signature events at Comerica Park, including Pink Out The Park on May 13, the 48th Annual Polish-American Night on May 25, the 24th Annual Negro Leagues Weekend Celebration, June 8-10 and ¡Fiesta Tigres! on August 11. Additionally, returning in 2018 are fan-favorite Friday Night Fireworks and Sunday Kids Days.

Tickets for the 2018 season at Comerica Park will be dynamically priced. Starting individual ticket prices for over 34,000 tickets per game remain unchanged from last season. Additionally, over 3,000 tickets for most games in the lower baseline box were reduced in price for 2018.

To ensure as many Tigers fans as possible have the opportunity to experience Opening Day 2018, the Tigers will allow fans to purchase a maximum of four tickets per person for the home opener on Thursday, March 29 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fans looking to secure tickets to the best games this upcoming season can do so by purchasing customizable season ticket packages, including the six and 20-game flex plans. Flex plans start as low as $110 and fans can choose the games and seats they want. Plans that include an Opening Day ticket start as low as $343. For complete 2018 season ticket information visit tigers.com/seasons or call 313-471-BALL (2255).