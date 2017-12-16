DETROIT (WWJ) – A man who has been sought by police in Michigan for two years in connection with major bank fraud has finally been caught.

Thirty-year-old Kyle Cameron, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged this week in a 17-count indictment for his role in a bank fraud scheme executed in Michigan in 2015. He’s expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Cameron participated with others in a bank fraud conspiracy that involved travelling to Michigan to break into homes and cars with the intent to obtain identification documents, financial transaction devices, and personal checks.

After stealing these items, Cameron and others would, using the drive-thru lane farthest from the teller window, present these records at banks, posing as the victim of the theft in order to fraudulently obtain cash from the bank, according to prosecutors.

The government has so far charged more than 10 people with similar charges due to fraudulent activities in 2015 and 2016, including defendants Ja’Marri Barnes, Marlon Fencher, Kristine Carter, Justin Curry, Rhashod Brown, Cedrick Jones, Wendy Kroner, Lindsey Blackwood, Tedgrick Montgomery, and Dennis Jones.

According to information provided at a December 13 detention hearing for defendant Jones, the banking industry has referred to the defendants who use this bank fraud scheme as the “Felony Lane Gang” due to their repeated usage, in order to avoid detection, of the drive-thru lane farthest from the teller window. The detention hearing also revealed that the defendants are known to target the personal identification documents and bank records of women. When pursued, the defendants routinely recklessly flee, both by car and on foot.

Bank fraud is punishable with a maximum penalty under federal law of 30 years’ imprisonment and a $1,000,000 fine; aggravated identity theft requires a mandatory penalty of 2 years’ imprisonment.

This investigation, which began in 2015, was led by the FBI’s Detroit Identity Theft and Financial Crimes Task Force, which is comprised of federal and local agencies, including an officer from the Auburn Hills Police Department.