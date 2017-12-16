CBS 62Tia Skinner (Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
Filed Under:Marvin Jones, T.J. Jones
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on November 23, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Lions were feeling the Christmas spirit on Saturday.

After a touchdown reception by T.J. Jones that gave Detroit a 13-0 lead over the Bears in the second quarter, Jones, Theo Riddick, Marvin Jones, Eric Ebron and Golden Tate linked arms and danced like the Rockettes.

The Lions have been turning heads in the celebration department all season long, and they brought their A game on Saturday.

Twitter, not surprisingly, appreciated the Lions’ creativity.

Jones’ touchdown came on third-and-one from the Bears’ four-yard line. Stafford rolled to his right and found Jones right by the pylon.

The touchdown was set up by a magnificent 58-yard reception by Marvin Jones.

The Lions’ end zone celebrations this season have included jumping rope, playing ping pong, and Golden Tate’s famous people’s elbow.

