The Lions were feeling the Christmas spirit on Saturday.
After a touchdown reception by T.J. Jones that gave Detroit a 13-0 lead over the Bears in the second quarter, Jones, Theo Riddick, Marvin Jones, Eric Ebron and Golden Tate linked arms and danced like the Rockettes.
The Lions have been turning heads in the celebration department all season long, and they brought their A game on Saturday.
Twitter, not surprisingly, appreciated the Lions’ creativity.
Jones’ touchdown came on third-and-one from the Bears’ four-yard line. Stafford rolled to his right and found Jones right by the pylon.
The touchdown was set up by a magnificent 58-yard reception by Marvin Jones.
The Lions’ end zone celebrations this season have included jumping rope, playing ping pong, and Golden Tate’s famous people’s elbow.