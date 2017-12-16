DETROIT (WWJ) – The next time you get a craving for a Big Mac and fries but don’t feel like leaving the house, you don’t have to — just get it McDelivered!

McDonald’s has teamed up with Uber Eats to launch its McDelivery service at 80 restaurants in Michigan, including 53 in the Detroit area.

Click here for a list of McDonald’s restaurants that offer delivery

Customers can place McDonald’s orders on the Uber Eats mobile app or on UberEats.com, using the same account you use to take Uber rides. Then you can track your order, as an Uber Eats delivery partner brings your meal directly to you.

New Uber Eats customers can get $5 off their first McDonald’s delivery order by using the coupon code MICHIGANMCDS through December 31, 2017.

An Uber Eats booking fee applies to each order.