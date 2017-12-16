By Noah Trister, AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) – Charles Matthews had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Michigan went on a 19-0 run in the first half on the way to a 90-58 rout of Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

Zavier Simpson added 12 points and seven assists for Michigan, and Duncan Robinson scored 11 points, all in the first half. The Wolverines led 54-19 at halftime in the opener of a doubleheader of in-state teams at Little Caesars Arena. The second game pitted No. 2 Michigan State against Oakland.

Michigan was without big man Moe Wagner, who sat out with a sprained ankle. The Wolverines (10-3) still raced out to an early lead, taking a 16-4 advantage on Jordan Poole’s dunk, and Detroit Mercy’s problems were only beginning. A layup by Jaleel Hogan of the Titans (4-7) made it 23-13, but Michigan scored the next 19 points, including 3-pointers by Eli Brooks, Robinson, Simpson, Ibi Watson and Robinson again.

Robinson entered shooting 32 percent from 3-point range, uncharacteristically low for him. He went 3 of 4 from beyond the arc in this game.

Kameron Chatman led the Titans with 18 points.

BIG PICTURE

Detroit Mercy: Titans coach Bacari Alexander was an assistant at Michigan under John Beilein, and Chatman used to play for the Wolverines. That familiarity was of little use on this day. The Titans were huge underdogs to begin with, and they caught Michigan on a day when the Wolverines were making their 3s.

Michigan: The Wolverines came into the game shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc — not a stellar number for a team that relies on the 3-pointer as much as Michigan. Saturday’s performance was encouraging from that standpoint. Michigan went 9 of 15 in the first half and finished 11 of 23.

UP NEXT

Detroit Mercy: The Titans host East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines continue this easier stretch in their schedule when they host Alabama A&M on Thursday night.

