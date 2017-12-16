DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his interception against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl is over, and just four Lions finished among the top-10 vote getters at their respective positions.

Fans, coaches and players each account for one third of the final vote. The rosters will be announced on Tuesday night.

For the Lions, Darius Slay looks poised to make his long-awaited Pro Bowl debut. He reeled in the fourth most votes among cornerbacks, second in the NFC. Jacksonville’s A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey finished first and second, respectively, and Minnesota’s Xavier Rhodes finished third. Slay leads NFC cornerbacks in both interceptions (five) and passes defended (22).

Jamal Agnew also finished fourth among return specialists, third in the NFC. Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill was first, Los Angeles’ Cooper Pharoh was second and Seattle’s Tyler Lockett was third. The rookie Agnew leads the NFL with two punt return touchdowns and five returns of 20 years or more. His return average of 16.8 yards ranks first in the NFC.

Agnew has missed the Lions’ last three games, but will return on Saturday versus the Bears.

Matt Prater, another special teams standout for the Lions, received the eighth most votes among kickers, fifth in the NFC. Los Angeles’ Greg Zuerlein finished first. Prater has converted 25 of 29 field goals, including seven from 50 yards or more, tied for the most in the NFL. He was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2013.

The Lions’ only offensive player to finish top 10 in voting at his position was T.J. Lang, who garnered the eighth most votes among guards, fifth in the NFC. Lang has been one of the best guards in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

Detroit’s biggest snub in fan voting was free safety Glover Quin, who ranks among the top players at his position in nearly every relevant statistical category. He has three interceptions, including a pick six, three forced fumbles and 65 tackles. Pro Football Focus grades him as the fifth best safety in the league.

It’s not the first time Quin has been overlooked by the fans, and he understands the reality of the voting process.

“People have their favorites, and I don’t really talk about myself,” he said earlier this week.