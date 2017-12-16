ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – Authorities say two of four suspects involved in a St. Clair Shores home invasion, shooting and robbery over the summer have accepted plea deals in the case.
The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Jake Lutz, pleaded no contest to attempted murder, home invasion, armed robbery and felony firearm, while 20-year-old Ashleigh Lynn Haught pleaded guilty to being an accessory. Both will be sentenced next year.
Investigators say the pair was part of a June 8th break-in and robbery at an apartment on Euclid Street, off Jefferson Avenue just north of 13 Mile Road. The 21-year-old tenant, who was sleeping when the suspects barged into his apartment and struck him with the butt of a gun, was shot and wounded. The suspects were caught several days later.
According to police, the group was attempting to steal marijuana.
The other two defendants, 19-year-old Tyler Evan Kopke and 17-year-old Angelena Joy Fortin, have court hearings early next year.