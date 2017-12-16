DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s a chance to hop on a DDOT bus and check out the holiday activities in Detroit — for FREE.

The Detroit Department of Transportation has partnered with Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund and DTE Energy for a holiday themed bus campaign, offering complimentary bus fare on select downtown routes for the next five Saturdays.

Beginning Dec. 16, DDOT will offer complimentary fares on one featured downtown route each Saturday. Its a way to promote the bus system as a convenient way to access downtown holiday activities, DDOT says.

Complimentary rides will be provided from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Riders do not have to be on the special holiday bus in order to receive complimentary fare.

Complimentary fare will be provided to all riders on that designated route each Saturday. The complimentary fare schedule is as followed:

  • Dec 16: 53 Woodward
  • Dec 23: 34 Gratiot
  • Dec 30: 25 Jefferson
  • Jan 6: 37 Michigan
  • Jan 13: 21 Grand River
