DETROIT (WWJ) – Michigan State Police say a road rage incident led to an overnight freeway shooting.
The incident occurred on eastbound I-96 shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim says he inadvertently cut someone off — and then noticed the vehicle tailgating him – at which point he says he may have let off the gas.
After moving to the right lane — the tailgating vehicle passed him on the freeway somewhere between Warren and Martin Luther King. That’s when one shot was fired at his car.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as light-colored with three occupants.
The bullet pierced the car but no one was injured in the incident.
Troopers shutdown the freeway for approximately two hours and conducted a search, and collect evidence.
Police say this incident is not related to the Dec. 7th freeway shooting incidents — which targeted four cars.