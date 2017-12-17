SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Two people are behind bars, multiple others are hospitalized following a shooting at a bar in Southfield this weekend.
A night of fun turned into terror as shots rang out at Bar 7 on 12 Mile Road near Telegraph early Saturday morning.
*Video taken by a patron shows a disturbance moments before shots were fired. [*Caution: Video has disturbing images and sound].
Police say groups of people apparently got into an altercation and that’s when someone pulled out a handgun and started shooting.
Three of the victims were hit in the chest — one of them is in critical condition. When police arrived — two of the victims were still inside the bar — while the other two were across the street.
Two arrests were made — one of the suspects was shot in the arm.
The investigation continues and police ask anyone with information to come forward.