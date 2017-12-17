DETROIT (AP) – The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation plans to develop a center in Detroit that’s focused on supporting nonprofits.
Plans for the space in Detroit’s New Center area were announced earlier this month by the foundation named for Wilson, the late owner of the Buffalo Bills. The location will offer a place for those involved in nonprofits to gather and have access to a network of resources.
The foundation has approved a three-year, more than $4.7 million grant for Detroit’s TechTown to manage the effort and its day-to-day operations. The Michigan Nonprofit Association will be a partner in the effort, supported by a $315,000 grant.
Wilson was 95 when he died at his Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, home in 2014.
