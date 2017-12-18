DETROIT (WWJ) – Sinai-Grace Hospital putting the call out to local artists to put their creativity to work at their Cancer Infusion Center.
They want murals to be painted at their eight patient rooms as well as the waiting room.
Hospital officials want to create a pleasant healing environment for patients receiving infusions.
A total of nine artists are being sought for the project. Deadline for submissions is January 14.
An artwork unveiling ceremony will be held for the community in early March.
