SHINGLETON, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 34-year-old man has died and a 34-year-old woman has been injured when their snowmobiles crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The Alger County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on a trail near Shingleton, about 45 miles (75 kilometers) east of Marquette.
It says the two were riding separate snowmobiles that went off the trail on a curve and struck several trees. The man was pronounced dead at the crash site and the woman was hospitalized.
Officers say excessive speed and inexperience contributed to the crash.
