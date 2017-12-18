DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit father whose 8-month old infant son died of severe head injuries now faces murder charges.
Dominique Jones-Hardy, 31, told police had laid his son to bed and walked out of the room of their home, in the 11600 block of Lang, when he heard a loud nice and returned to find the infant on the floor.
Investigators say the child died of multiple head fractures.
The child’s mother was at work at the time.
Jones-Hardy was originally facing child abuse charges and will be arraigned on the new charges Thursday in Detroit’s 36th District Court.
He remains held in the Wayne County Jail.