DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery reported at a Detroit bus stop, where a man was stabbed early Monday morning.
Detroit police tell WWJ the victim at 7 Mile and Van Dyke roads was approached by the suspect, who robbed and stabbed the victim before he ran off, last seen going north on Van Dyke.
The victim’s condition has not been released.
Police describe the suspect as a black male with light complexion and medium build with a goatee and thick mustache.
He was wearing a white and blue hoodie and Air Force One gym shoes.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1616, 313-596-1855, 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip on our app, DPD Connect.