REDFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Police say an unidentified man was crossing Grand River south to north near Fox Street just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday when he was stepped into the path of an oncoming SUV.
The man was struck in the westbound left lane. According to police the driver of the GMC Envoy immediately turned around and went back to the scene.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but police say he had no identification on him at the time. He’s described as a black male, 35 to 45 years of age, wearing a black Carhart-style canvas jacket, with tan pants and black boots.
The crash is still under investigation, anyone who might know the victim and relay a positive identification, Redford Township Police would like to hear from you.