We all have someone on our holiday gift list who is difficult to buy for. This year, we have you covered. Whether you’re weather-obsessed or not, these delightful finds will have those hard-to-shop-for girls and boys checked off your list in moments. Young, old, male, female, sweet-tooth, traveler, or techie, CBS 62 Chief Forecaster Karen Carter tells us about five fabulous finds.

  1. First on our list is a weather station; perfect for techies! These fancy weather systems allow you to monitor the weather and air quality both inside and outside of your home.
  2. If you’re into technology or perhaps have a traveler on your list, pick up the water-powered digital alarm clock and you’ll always know the time, have an alarm set, and it’ll work as a weather station too!
  3. Weather-scented candles are a wonderful gift for men and women alike. Love the smell of outdoors? You’ll can find numerous candles with different outdoor scents like rain, ocean, or even forest scented candles.  It’s a gift that brings the outdoors into your home.
  4. Next on our holiday gift list is storm glass. Truly, a great gift for everyone. Leave the drop-shaped glass on a shelf or table in your home and watch how the contents of the glass fogs, clears, and even snows based on the weather outside!
  5. Lastly, this is the perfect gift for kids who also like extreme weather. This gift is called the “Topping Tornado” and for a good reason. Put in your favorite dessert evenly distributes the sprinkles on your dessert, and the best part? You get to see a mini tornado!
