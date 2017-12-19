We all have someone on our holiday gift list who is difficult to buy for. This year, we have you covered. Whether you’re weather-obsessed or not, these delightful finds will have those hard-to-shop-for girls and boys checked off your list in moments. Young, old, male, female, sweet-tooth, traveler, or techie, CBS 62 Chief Forecaster Karen Carter tells us about five fabulous finds.
- First on our list is a weather station; perfect for techies! These fancy weather systems allow you to monitor the weather and air quality both inside and outside of your home.
- If you’re into technology or perhaps have a traveler on your list, pick up the water-powered digital alarm clock and you’ll always know the time, have an alarm set, and it’ll work as a weather station too!
- Weather-scented candles are a wonderful gift for men and women alike. Love the smell of outdoors? You’ll can find numerous candles with different outdoor scents like rain, ocean, or even forest scented candles. It’s a gift that brings the outdoors into your home.
- Next on our holiday gift list is storm glass. Truly, a great gift for everyone. Leave the drop-shaped glass on a shelf or table in your home and watch how the contents of the glass fogs, clears, and even snows based on the weather outside!
- Lastly, this is the perfect gift for kids who also like extreme weather. This gift is called the “Topping Tornado” and for a good reason. Put in your favorite dessert evenly distributes the sprinkles on your dessert, and the best part? You get to see a mini tornado!