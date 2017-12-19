CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Geno Auriemma’s coaching career is unrivaled in women’s college basketball. Auriemma looks to make history on Tuesday night as he goes for his 1000th career win when #1 Connecticut takes on Oklahoma in the Basketball Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase at Mohegan Sun. Connecticut is already 9-0 this season, with five wins over top-25 teams. They lead the American Athletic Conference standings.

The Hall of Famer has come a long way since his first win back in 1985 when Connecticut beat Iona on the road. That was the last time UCONN had a losing record under Auriemma. Since then, Geno has won 88% of his games, 22 conference championships and 11 NCAA championships. His former players, including WNBA greats Sue Bird, Diana Tauriasi and Maya Moore, have gone on to fill the pro ranks.

Tuesday’s Oklahoma-Connecticut game will air on CBS Sports Network at 7pm EST/PST as a part of an all-night slate of women’s sports programming.

The late Pat Summitt, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski are the only other coaches in Division 1 basketball history to reach 1000 career wins. North Carolina women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell is currently sitting at 998 wins. Auriemma guided UCONN to a 111-game winning streak from November 2014 to April 2017. Remarkably, the Huskies have won over 30 games 22 times during the Auriemma era. The last time this program didn’t make the Final Four was the 2006-2007 season.

Immediately following the game, a live edition of “We Need To Talk” airs at 9pm EST/PST on CBS Sports Network. The panel will have post game reaction from Connecticut vs. Oklahoma, commentary on Auriemma and an interview with Moore in a new installment of the We Need To Talk “Body Image Series.”

