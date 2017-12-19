Filed Under:detroit, Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions have put wide receiver TJ Jones on injured reserve with a shoulder problem.

The Lions also announced Tuesday that they have signed wide receiver Andy Jones to the active roster from the practice squad and signed cornerback Adairius Barnes to the practice squad.

TJ Jones has 30 catches for 399 yards and a touchdown this season, easily his most productive since being drafted by Detroit in the sixth round in 2014.

The Lions play at Cincinnati on Sunday.

