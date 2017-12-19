LAWTON, Mich. (AP) – Police say one man was killed when an Amtrak train crashed into a pickup truck west of Kalamazoo.

WOOD-TV reports the crash occurred Tuesday night in Lawton. Police Chief Jeffrey Mack says emergency responders found the man outside the pickup when they arrived on the scene. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Mack says witnesses told investigators they heard the truck’s engine revving just before the crossing’s warning lights and bell activated.

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds says Blue Water Train 364 was traveling from Chicago to Port Huron, Michigan, when it hit the vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Leeds says there were no injuries reported to the crew or the train’s 215 passengers.

Passengers were being taken by bus to the train station in Kalamazoo.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch