DETROIT (WWJ) – A hit-and-run has left one person dead on Detroit’s west side

Detroit police say the male victim was struck and killed Tuesday morning, at West Boston and Linwood, by a vehicle that did not stop after the crash.

“A really tragic scene,” WWJ’s Vickie Thomas reported. “The 66-year-old victim’s walking cane, his cell phone, his shoes and a piece of clothing still in the street here.”

Tragedy on #Detroit’s west side as a man is killed in a hit and run. @detroitpolice on the scene. I’m live on @WWJ950 at 9:30. pic.twitter.com/8VobZdOity — Vickie Thomas (@VickiethomasWWJ) December 19, 2017

There are no suspects.

Detroit Police Commander Nick Kyriacou said investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash, and what kind of vehicle they’re looking for.

“We’ve got some people coming in to try to pull some video from a car wash and from the Citgo here to try to get a better idea of what happened,” Kyriacou said.

“It’s hard to saw whether they knew they hit him, but it’s hard to imagine not knowing that,” he added. “It is a little bit dark at that time of the morning…and I guess it’s possible that a person could’ve done that accidentally, but we just don’t know, we don’t know for sure.”

The victim’s name is being withheld until his family can be notified.