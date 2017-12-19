DETROIT (WWJ) –  Police are seeking assistance finding a teen who walked away from a residence on W. Alexandrine.

jordan paquette Police Seek Help Finding Missing Teen With Severe Autism

Jordan Paquette

Jordan Marquise Paquette was observed on camera walking out the front door today just after 1 p.m. and never returned.

Jordan is 17-years-old and is 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds — he was last seen wearing a red, white and blue winter hat with a ball on top and a gray and black coat, black sweat pants and black converse shoes.

Jordan is in good physical condition but suffers from severe autism.

If anyone has seen Jordan Paquette or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-5300 or 313-596-5340.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch