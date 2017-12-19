DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are seeking assistance finding a teen who walked away from a residence on W. Alexandrine.
Jordan Marquise Paquette was observed on camera walking out the front door today just after 1 p.m. and never returned.
Jordan is 17-years-old and is 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds — he was last seen wearing a red, white and blue winter hat with a ball on top and a gray and black coat, black sweat pants and black converse shoes.
Jordan is in good physical condition but suffers from severe autism.
If anyone has seen Jordan Paquette or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-5300 or 313-596-5340.