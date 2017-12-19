DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for the suspect captured on surveillance camera just before robbing a man using the ATM.

suspect atm Police Seeking Suspect In Armed Robbery At Detroit ATM

Suspect in the ATM robbery.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was approached around 1:28 a.m on Friday, Dec. 8 while attempting to use an ATM in the 4000 block of west 8 Mile Road. The suspect produced a gun and demanded money.

Unnerved, the victim left the scene with his card still in the machine — and the suspect stole the card. He fled on foot southbound on Sheffield.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime please call Detroit Police 12th precinct investigative unit at 313-596-1240 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch