DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for the suspect captured on surveillance camera just before robbing a man using the ATM.
According to police, a 30-year-old man was approached around 1:28 a.m on Friday, Dec. 8 while attempting to use an ATM in the 4000 block of west 8 Mile Road. The suspect produced a gun and demanded money.
Unnerved, the victim left the scene with his card still in the machine — and the suspect stole the card. He fled on foot southbound on Sheffield.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime please call Detroit Police 12th precinct investigative unit at 313-596-1240 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.