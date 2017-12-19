SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – The mayor of Southfield is among those calling for the closure of a local bar following two shootings there in just over a year.

Four people were shot during a brawl caught on video at Bar 7, at 12 Mile Road and Telegraph, early Saturday morning; the same spot where three people were shot during a fight in November of last year.

Mayor Ken Siver is now calling for an emergency city council vote to revoke Bar 7’s liquor license.

[Video Shows Moments Before Shooting At Southfield Bar Injuring Four]

andre deshawn robinson Southfield Bar Could Lose License After Brawl, Shooting Caught On Video

Andre Deshawn Robinson (Photo: Southfield police)

WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports while the bar’s owners say they will make changes, such as closing at midnight and hiring better security, they will fight any liquor license revocation.

A Jackson man, meanwhile, had being charged with assault with attempt to murder in Saturday’s shooting. Bond was set at a $500,000 in district court Monday for 26-year-old Andre Deshawn Robinson, who also faces a gun charge.

Police said Robinson was part of a group that got involved in a dispute with another group of patrons that led to the gunfire. One person was critically wounded, while three suffered not-life-threatening injures.

One of the wounded, a  21-year-old Detroit man who was shot in the arm, was also arrested at the scene.

