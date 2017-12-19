SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – The mayor of Southfield is among those calling for the closure of a local bar following two shootings there in just over a year.
Four people were shot during a brawl caught on video at Bar 7, at 12 Mile Road and Telegraph, early Saturday morning; the same spot where three people were shot during a fight in November of last year.
Mayor Ken Siver is now calling for an emergency city council vote to revoke Bar 7’s liquor license.
[Video Shows Moments Before Shooting At Southfield Bar Injuring Four]
WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports while the bar’s owners say they will make changes, such as closing at midnight and hiring better security, they will fight any liquor license revocation.
A Jackson man, meanwhile, had being charged with assault with attempt to murder in Saturday’s shooting. Bond was set at a $500,000 in district court Monday for 26-year-old Andre Deshawn Robinson, who also faces a gun charge.
Police said Robinson was part of a group that got involved in a dispute with another group of patrons that led to the gunfire. One person was critically wounded, while three suffered not-life-threatening injures.
One of the wounded, a 21-year-old Detroit man who was shot in the arm, was also arrested at the scene.