GROVELAND TWP. (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash Tuesday morning in northern Oakland County’s Groveland Township..

MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw says one of two pickup truck drivers crossed the center line and crashed into the other on Dixie Highway at Tindall Road around 7 a.m. — but police are not sure which one.

One driver, whose name has not yet been released, was killed in the crash. The other suffered only a minor injury to his arm.

“We’re interviewing him now to see what his side of the story is,” Shaw said of the surviving driver, Tuesday afternoon. “When a lot of these crashes occur, as far as head-ons- they’re pretty violent. Sometimes people don’t remember exactly what occurred prior, so we rely a little bit more on the evidence that we find on the scene.”

There were reports of black ice scattered across metro Detroit, although it’s unclear at this time if slick roads played a role in the crash.

As an investigation continues, Shaw said police do believe that speed was a factor, but they’re not sure how fast the drivers were going.

“When we get the search warrants for the black boxes from inside of the vehicles we’ll be able to determine what kind of speed we’re looking at,” he said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the State Police Metro North Post at 248-584-5740