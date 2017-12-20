By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The 2018 college season is ready to start for incoming freshman, with Wednesday being the first official day recruits can sign with their respective schools.
Below is the complete list of the early signed incoming recruits to Michigan for the 2018 season, according to 247sports.com.
Otis Reese – OLB – Leesburgh, GA – Four Star
Mustapha Muhammad – TE – Missouri City, TX – Four Star
Myles Sims – CB – Atlanta, GA – Four Star
Joe Milton – QB – Orlando, FL – Four Star
Cameron McGrone – OLB – Indianapolis, IN – Four Star
Aidan Hutchinson – SDE – Dearborn, MI – Four Star
Jalen Mayfield – OT – Grand Rapids, MI – Four Star
Ryan Hayes – OT – Traverse City, MI – Four Star
Gemon Green – CB – Desoto, TX – Three Star
Christian Turner – RB – Buford, GA – Three Star
Kevin Doyle – QB – Washington D.C. – Three Star
Sammy Faustin – CB – Naples, FL – Three Star
Ben VanSumeren – TE – Essexville, MI – Three Star
Taylor Upshaw – SDE – Bradenton, FL – Three Star
Julius-Welschof – SDE – Germany – Three Star
Luke Schoonmaker – TE – Hamden, CT – Three Star
Hassan Haskins – RB – Eureka, MO – Three Star
German Green – S – Desoto, TX – Three Star
Ronnie Bell – WR – Kansas City, MO – Three Star