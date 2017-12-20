DETROIT – Following the conclusion of a Detroit Red Wings and Joe Louis Arena online memorabilia auction, Olympia Entertainment announced today that fans will have an additional opportunity to purchase items through a clearance sale on the ice level of Joe Louis Arena on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Memorabilia and collectibles in the sale will include signage, framed photos, autographed pucks and photos, padded red folding chairs, miscellaneous suite furniture and accessories, pieces of wood lockers branded with the “Farewell to the Joe” logo, select concourse items and much more. Multiple quantities of most items will be available.

On Saturday from 8 – 10 a.m., Red Wings full and partial season ticket holders will be provided the advanced opportunity to purchase items at Joe Louis Arena. The clearance sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Interested full and partial season ticket holders and fans should enter Joe Louis Arena at the Corporate Partner entrance, located across from the Riverfront parking lot, on the ground level. Complimentary parking will be available at the Joe Louis Arena Garage. Season ticket holders should be prepared to present a government-issued ID if arriving at The Joe before 10 a.m.

Joe Louis Arena was home to four Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Championships (1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008) and more than 600 concerts and events since first opening in 1979.