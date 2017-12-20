istock
So you’re concerned about whether it’s time to replace the roof, but how do you know the current roof is ready to go? Here are ways to test your roof using the “eyeball test.”
When you climb the ladder to check out your roof, here’s what you’re looking for:
- Check for layers: arguably, your roof should have only one layer of shingles. If it was repaired by someone who layered another set of shingles on top you definitely want to make sure a third layer isn’t added. If you see two layers and your roof is leaking, it’s probably time for a total replacement.
- Curling: This can mean improper ventilation. If your roof is poorly ventilated, trapped moisture can cause mold to form, and shingles to curl as a result.
- Rotting shingles: This will look like chips have been taken out of the shingles or it will look like damp spots and other inconsistencies in the texture of the shingles.
- Fungus or other stains. Black stains on an asphalt roof could be caused by dirt, defective shingles, mold, or mildew or something more exotic like algae. “The most common culprit is actually a blue-green algae known as Gloeocapsa Magma that is spread by airborne spores,” expert Danny Lipford writes.
- Proper installation: If you see nails that aren’t property secured or shingles that are askew, go back to your installer. Those are examples of improper installation.
- Animal nests. Squirrels are cute in the trees, but a nest of them on your roof could wreak havoc. If you see a nest, call a pest control professional.
- Walk the line: An adhesive strip called a tar line lies on each shingle. If the tar line isn’t properly lined up, your shingles won’t adhere correctly.
- While you’re up there, be sure that you are checking for animal nests and the growth of fungus. Keep the trees in close proximity to your roof trimmed meticulously to avoid having them become shelter for pests or fall onto your roof, creating damage.