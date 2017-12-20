Filed Under:Charlie Villanueva

(97.1 The Ticket) Former Piston Charlie Villanueva had his Dallas home burglarized on Tuesday night, and the thieves made off with one very odd item.

“They stole my toilet,” Villanueva said on Twitter. “I’m not making this sh*t up.”

Villanueva said the thieves also stole all of his kitchen appliances, but he couldn’t get over the one they plundered from his bathroom.

Even on Wednesday morning, Villanueva was still shaking his head.

Naturally, Twitter has come to Villanueva’s…support. A fragrance company that specializes in toilet deodorizing sprays offered to help solve the problem.

“Send us a DM! We want to help make this shi**y situation better!” replied Poo-Pourri.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user created a handle for the swiped toilet.

On top of his toilet shock, Villanueva was frustrated the Dallas police department didn’t respond to him in a timely manner.

Villanueva unfortunately misspelled ‘toilet’ in the above hashtag, or it may have started trending worldwide.

The retired 33-year-old played for the Pistons for five seasons from 2009-10 to 2013-14. His last NBA season was in 2015-16 with the Mavericks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch