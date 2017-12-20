(97.1 The Ticket) Former Piston Charlie Villanueva had his Dallas home burglarized on Tuesday night, and the thieves made off with one very odd item.

“They stole my toilet,” Villanueva said on Twitter. “I’m not making this sh*t up.”

They stole my toilet…… I’m not making this shit up. Still waiting @DallasPD pic.twitter.com/Go9BP3itSB — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Villanueva said the thieves also stole all of his kitchen appliances, but he couldn’t get over the one they plundered from his bathroom.

I’m still tripping, who steals a toilet? Like why a toilet, 1 toilet @DallasPD still not at my house — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Even on Wednesday morning, Villanueva was still shaking his head.

I’m still in shock of the things they stole 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ but the one that stand out the most is a toilet…… Bro a toilet, can’t get my mind off that. A toilet….. Wow 🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽 — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Naturally, Twitter has come to Villanueva’s…support. A fragrance company that specializes in toilet deodorizing sprays offered to help solve the problem.

“Send us a DM! We want to help make this shi**y situation better!” replied Poo-Pourri.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user created a handle for the swiped toilet.

Charlie are u looking for me ??? — stolen toilet (@stolen_toilet) December 20, 2017

On top of his toilet shock, Villanueva was frustrated the Dallas police department didn’t respond to him in a timely manner.

Damn my home in Dallas was just burglarized, called the cops and still waiting on @DallasPD to make a report. FYI it’s been 2hrs since I called. #shitiscrazy — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

I called @DallasPD at 6:50pm it’s 10:41pm and no response from them, called 4 times already #findmytoliet — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Villanueva unfortunately misspelled ‘toilet’ in the above hashtag, or it may have started trending worldwide.

The retired 33-year-old played for the Pistons for five seasons from 2009-10 to 2013-14. His last NBA season was in 2015-16 with the Mavericks.