TOLEDO, Ohio (WWJ) – A Michigan man is fighting for his life after a sandbag came flying through the windshield of a car he was riding in along I-75 in Toledo.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on I-75 at the Indiana Street overpass, about 10 miles south of the state line.
Police told WTOL-TV that three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old threw a sandbag and other items from the overpass onto cars below. That sandbag crashed through the windshield of a vehicle and struck a passenger, identified by the TV station as 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan.
Byrd was taken to the hospital where he was last reported in critical condition.
All four suspects were taken into custody. Felony charges are pending.